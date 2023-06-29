Studio Ghibli’s decision not to promote Hayao Miyazaki’s “How Do You Live,” with no poster, image or trailer released, is now even worrying the master himself.

“How Do You Live” is said to be the last film Miyazaki will direct. It had been reported last month that Ghibli would not release promotional material of any kind before the film's release. Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki had this to say:

“So, no trailers or TV commercials at all. No newspaper ads either. Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire. In my opinion, in this age of so much information, the lack of information is entertainment. I don't know if this will work. But as for me, I believe in it, so this is what I'm trying to do."

However, Miyazaki is now admitting that he’s nervous about this revolutionary approach to the film’s (non-) marketing.

During the opening of the Ghibli Exhibit at Warehouse Terrada in Tokyo, Miyazaki stated, "I wonder if it'll be okay without publicity. I am beginning to worry […] I'm concerned, that's all."

“How Do You Live” is being released in Japan on July 14th. The Cannes Film Festival tried very hard to get the film to screen at this past May’s edition. Ditto Venice head Alberto Barbera who, supposedly, travelled all the way to Japan to convince Miyazaki and Ghibli.

There is currently no official U.S. release date for Miyazaki’s film, I would imagine we’ll get to see it this fall. GKids is in charge of distributing it.

This only adds to the mystery of the film, which is up there with our most anticipated of the year, alongside Fincher, Lanthimos and Nolan. Miyazaki is a master. What we do know is that it’s 125 minutes long and is very loosely based on a novel that has long influenced Miyazaki — he’s even cited it as his favorite childhood read.