Last December, I reported that — despite persistent rumors — Brad Bird would not be directing “Incredibles 3.” The reason is simple: Bird has been busy with his long-gestating passion project, “Ray Gunn.”

Yes, “Ray Gunn” — the sci-fi noir he’s been trying to make for nearly 30 years — is finally happening. After years in limbo, Netflix stepped in as the only studio willing to back its hefty $150M budget. Production began last year, and based on what’s being gathered, a release might be happening very soon.

We now have Skydance Animation Madrid’s VP of finance and operations, Carolina Borreguero Sanz (via THR), confirming that the film will “premiere next year.” This is great news. We’re getting a new Brad Bird project in 2026. This has skyrocketed to becoming our most anticipated animated film.

Last I heard, “Ray Gunn” would not be completed in its originally intended hand-drawn animation style. Instead, it appears the film is moving forward in CGI, likely a practical decision given the scale and budget of the project.

When Brad Bird hits, he really hits. I’m talking “The Iron Giant,” “Ratatouille,” “The Incredibles,” and even his live-action outing, “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.” Sure, he has a reputation for being uncompromising and difficult to collaborate with, but many great artists are. Bird is a true visionary — even if we’d all prefer to forget “Tomorrowland.”

“Ray Gunn” itself has a long history. Originally developed with co-writer Matthew Robbins in the 1990s, it tells the story of Raymund Gunn, the last human private detective in a futuristic world filled with both humans and aliens. The project was briefly revived at Skydance Animation in 2022 under John Lasseter — Bird’s longtime friend — before making its way to Netflix through Skydance’s multi-year deal. Composer Michael Giacchino, another frequent Bird collaborator, is also said to be attached.

That “Ray Gunn” is actually happening feels like a minor miracle. Apple walked away from its deal with Skydance in 2024 partly because it saw some of the films as too expensive or creatively shaky — with “Ray Gunn” specifically cited as a dealbreaker. Netflix has since taken over, giving Bird’s decades-old vision a real shot at the screen. Can’t wait.