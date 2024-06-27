Last year, after receiving negative test scores, and Marvel being underwhelmed by an early cut of the film, Julius Onah’s “Captain America: Brave New World” was delayed to February 2025. Extensive reshoots were also called, with three major action sequences being filmed, from May to August 2024.

‘Brave New World’ had originally wrapped filming in June 2023, and was set for a July 2024 release date, but it’s now turned into this monstrous mess for Marvel. You just don’t push a movie this big out of your calendar, and then decide to dump it in February, unless major trouble is brewing.

Back in December, Matthew Orton was hired by Marvel to pen “additional scenes and material”. Orton’s work is being shot in this latest 4-month bout of additional photography, taking place in Atlanta. They’ve also added new characters to the story. It’s all amounting to what could be a catastrophic disaster for the mouse house. Will audiences even show up to a Captain America movie that doesn’t star Chris Evans?

‘Brave New World’ already had a budget of $275M before reshoots began. Now a contact, deeply indebted in the current ‘Brave New World’ reshoots, is telling me that these reshoots are said to cost Disney/Marvel anywhere between $75-100M, they tell me, “It’s like they’re shooting a brand new movie.”

It’s a real bummer that Onah has to go through this ordeal — he was a Sundance darling in 2019 for directing the excellent “Luce.” Now, he’s been zapped into the Marvel machine.

‘Brave New World’ is based on earlier drafts by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, the latter of which was head writer on “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.” Orton has, by all accounts, scrapped a big chunk of the screenplay and rewritten key new scenes.

The film, which stars Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, and Tim Blake Nelson, is set to be released on February 14, 2025. Nothing says Valentine’s Day like Captain America.